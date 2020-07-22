Federal officials call for statewide mask mandate following visit to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of federal officials part of a COVID-19 hot spot response team released recommendations for Knox County nearly two weeks after they visited the area and spoke with community leaders and health officials.

The response team consists of representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The federal team issued its findings in a four-page report that summarized the group’s visit to Knoxville on July 8-10.

The report listed the following seven recommendations to help combat the spike in cases in Knox County:

1. Increase use of masks and face coverings:

Officials said it was important to “encourage mask-wearing as the most important way to keep the economy running” while reducing the spread of COVID-19. The report stated that while Knox County has an indoor mask mandate, surrounding counties do not.

“A statewide mask mandate is needed,” the report said.

Officials recommended influential celebrities like Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Chris Blue and University of Tennessee coaches be used to speak out encouraging mask-wearing.

2. Decrease turnaround time for COVID-19 testing and increase the capability to test more specimens:

According to the study, a recent increase in testing has caused the turn around time to increase from 4 days to 7-8 days. Officials said an there will be an increased need for COVID-19 testing capacity for the foreseeable future.

The federal group suggested Knox County increase the availability of testing supplies to commercial and non-commercial labs. Officials also suggested using laboratories at UT for testing.

3. Release funding from State Health Department to Knox County Health Department:

Officials said the Knox County Health Department has not yet received CARES Act funding. All current COVID-19 activities by the health department are reportedly being funding with their regular budget.

The response team recommended the health department to work with state officials to determine a timeline for releasing CARES Act funding to the county.

4. Consider ways to support hospitals with surge staffing while allowing them to operate other essential services:

According to the study, emergency surge staffing support currently requires hospitals to stop non-emergency functions before they can obtain federal support.

The response team said officials should explore the possibility of supporting surge staffing without having to stop all non-COVID-19 activities. Additionally, officials suggested they explore ways to pay for additional staff to conduct screening upon entry to hospitals.

5. Engage Voluntary or Community Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD/COAD) to help relieve pressure on stressed or overworked county health departments:

Officials suggested the use of organizations that are primarily used during normal disaster operations to help with the ongoing response efforts in the Health Department.

6. Explore the development of a Long-Term Community Recovery (LTCR) Group:

The response team recommended Knox County officials begin the process of establishing a long-term recovery group.

7. Follow-up actions for the Coronavirus Response Assistance Field Team:

Knox County health officials requested resources to assist with other issues including how to manage COVID-19 among the homeless population, school reopenings, federal audits and Kirundi language resources.

To read the full report, click here.

