First Lutheran Church cancels GermanFest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -First Lutheran Church and the School of Knoxville announced Wednesday GermanFest has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, the festival, originally scheduled for August 29, considered limiting attendance and introducing strict health protocols but said it decided to wait it out instead.

“We want to provide an exceptional event similar to those one would find all across Germany,” said Rev. Ed Maanum, Pastor at First Lutheran. “We want to show our Christian love and protect any who are struggling with physical or emotional strain because of COVID-19 from any additional burden.”

The church said it will be sending out additional information on GermanFest at a later date.

