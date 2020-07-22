Fumes led to deaths of two people in Kentucky home

BUECHEL, Ky. (WVLT/WNKY) -- Two people were found dead in a home in Buechel, Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.

Louisville police said investigators were called to reports of a gas leak inside a home on Sanford Avenue. Officers found a woman dead in the home upon arrival and found a man dead in a vehicle inside an enclosed garage.

According to police, it appears both died due to fumes from the vehicle.

CBS affiliate WNKY reported that the two appeared to be related, but did not specify further.

Officials said no foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing.

