Guests injured at Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster in NC after lightning hits tree

BANNER ELK, NC (WVLT/WJHL) -- The Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster in Banner Elk, North Carolina said that multiple guests were injured after lightning struck a tree on the company’s property.

The company posted on Facebook about the incident, saying, “Unfortunately we had several guests that were sitting under that tree and across the way that were injured. Our hearts and prayers go out to them and their families.”

This afternoon a lightening bolt struck a tree on our property. Unfortunately we had several guest that were sitting... Posted by Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster remained closed Wednesday and asked guests to check back for a reopening time.

