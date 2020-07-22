Advertisement

‘He’s truly a miracle’: Knox County baby comes home after 620 days in the hospital

By Emily Bennett
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Knox County baby’s journey can only be described as a miracle.

“After healthy pregnancies you just kind of think that it’s not going to happen to you it’s just like one of those things you just can’t describe it until you’re living it,” said Katelynn Hope Asher, mother of Legend Asher.

Asher got pregnant in May of 2018. The pregnancy was smooth until week 10.

“It was very intense bleeding, I got very sick like swelled really bad and just I wasn’t able to do anything,” said Asher.

She was told she had a partial molar pregnancy and would miscarry within a few weeks. She and her fiance, Randy followed up with an OBGYN a week later. Her health was still deteriorating, but an ultrasound showed the baby had a strong heartbeat and appeared to be healthy. She was again told she would probably miscarry within a few weeks.

“I was honestly kinda waiting for that because I didn’t want all the what if’s like what if he could have been something you know,” said Asher.

In August, Asher went to University of Kentucky Medical Center. Doctors told her she had a complete molar pregnancy with a viable twin. This meant one baby had not formed. Doctors told Asher the baby could stop growing or die at birth. She could also lose her own life. They encouraged her to terminate the pregnancy.

“They really told me that you know ‘it’s not going to work’ like I’m either going to lose my own life or we’re going to lose him in the process and after I had him it was just like they couldn’t believe it either,” said Asher. “I kinda felt alone at that point too because like he was more you know siding with my health and the doctors and that’s natural and my family was too so I kinda felt it was like me being like let’s do this but then I was kinda scared also.”

By 15 weeks, she was admitted to UK Medical Center. She spent three months in the hospital fighting for her own life and her baby’s. She was determined to keep the baby inside until 23 weeks, when the baby would be considered viable outside the womb.

“It was just very scary,” said Asher.

On October 26, 2018 Legend Denver Asher was born weighing just one pound seven ounces.

“I just really felt he was a legend because like that just doesn’t happen everyday to people,” Asher said.

Legend spent the first 14 months of his life at UK Medical Center before being transferred to Rockcastle Respiratory Care Center.

“I don’t think I could ever prepare you know until you’re actually living it,” said Asher.

Legend was ventilator dependent and failed many extubations. In May 2019, Legend had a tracheotomy.

“Looking now I’m like he’s here even with his journey his trache I mean he’s by no means healed he still has a long way to go but he’s here. We’re both here and that’s that was the goal,” said Asher.

Legend receives all his nutrition through a G-tube.

Asher says years from now, Legend should be able to have the trache removed, and start living a more normal life.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police dogs in Chile being trained to sniff out coronavirus

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Police dogs in Chile are training for a new skill set--sniffing out COVID-19 in humans.

News

Robin Williams’ daughter celebrated her late father’s 69th birthday by donating to homeless shelters

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Robin Williams’ daughter honored her late father’s 69th birthday by donating money to homeless shelters.

News

Dolly Parton-themed bar debuts in Nashville

Updated: 17 minutes ago
A 1980s Dolly Parton-themed bar has opened in Nashville on top of a hotel.

News

Parents turn to virtual babysitting

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Some Tennessee parents have turned to virtual babysitting while they try to work from home amid the pandemic.

News

ORNL researchers could hold key to unlocking coronavirus solution

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Anne
The team at Oak Ridge National Laboratory uses a facility where scientists can use neutron scattering to test the properties of substances.

Latest News

News

Hamblen County Schools prom, graduation set for this weekend

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Hamblen County Schools will have their graduation ceremonies and proms this weekend.

News

Arkansas man charged with murder after butter bean dispute turns deadly

Updated: 59 minutes ago
A dispute over butter beans turned deadly Tuesday night.

News

University of Tennessee dining announces food ordering app for fall semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Tennessee’s Vol Dining announced a food ordering app for the upcoming fall semester.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

OVC changes fall Olympic sports schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents announced changes to the fall Olympic sports schedule Wednesday.

News

‘Tough as Nails’ celebrates everyday Americans attempting real-life challenges.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Watch "Tough as Nails" tonight at 8 on WVLT