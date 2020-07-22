Johnny Cash’s granddaughter petitions Nashville mayor to shut down Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -A Nashville singer and songwriter has started a petition urging Mayor John Cooper to shut down Broadway during the COVID-19 pandemic, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Chelsea Crowell, daughter of Rosanne Cash and granddaughter of Johnny Cash, started the petition on Change.org to “protect Nashville from COVID-19.”

On Tuesday, Cooper announced a new public health order that will require businesses that sell alcohol to close at 10 p.m. The order goes into effect on Friday.

“Nashville citizens need our health and lives prioritized over money and the tourism industry and we need our leaders and lawmakers to take this seriously. So many of us cannot return to work or send our children safely back to school until the virus is under control. If you look at the heat map, published by the mayor himself, you will see that most of the cases are coming from downtown,” Crowell’s petition reads in part.

Nashville remains in Phase Two of its reopening process.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.