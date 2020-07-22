Judge won’t block 3 Tenn. vote-by-mail laws for primary

(AP) -A federal judge will not block three Tennessee laws of absentee voting for the Aug. 6 primary election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson in Nashville issued the order Tuesday on the laws that keep first-time voters who registered by mail from absentee voting, spell out a signature verification process for the voters and bar the unsolicited distribution of requests for applications for absentee ballots by non-election workers.

Richardson said that he will still consider whether to block the laws for the November election.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.