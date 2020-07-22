Kentucky allowing schools unlimited emergency leave for schools due to pandemic

(WVLT/WNKY) -- Kentucky education officials announced they were suspending the statutory three-day limit on paid emergency leave for school employees during the upcoming school year due to the pandemic.

CBS affiliate WNKY reported that a memorandum from Kentucky Interim Commissioner of Education Kevin C. Brown announced the change. It was signed by Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

“Although difficult, we must recognize that school district staff may become exposed to COVID-19, whether at school or in their communities, and be subject to quarantine and medical treatment,” the memorandum said.

