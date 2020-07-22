Kentucky COVID-19 mortality rate lower than most of the country

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky saw its second-highest number of cases reported in one day on Tuesday.

Governor Beshear announced 674 new infections, which puts the current state total at 24,060. The governor also announced three more deaths but added that the state is seeing a lower mortality rate than most of the country.

The governor said our low mortality rate, 2.8%, is one of the lowest in the nation.

When we look at our overall numbers, you’ll see new cases, the red line, have really increased:

The purple line that looks stationary is tracking new deaths.

If we just focus on the number of dead in Kentucky, you’ll see it’s gone from zero to at most 20 in one day. And then if we compare our numbers with our neighbors, we’re the bright orange line toward the bottom of the graph.

West Virginia is the only state with a smaller number of COVID patients who have died.

We’ve seen nearly two thousand cases of COVID-19 just since Sunday.

With a mortality rate near three percent, that would mean we could see more than 50 new deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.