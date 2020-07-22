Kentucky police searching for woman missing since January

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WVLT/FOX19) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a woman who was last seen in January, WXIX reported.

Police said 35-year-old Linda Johns was last seen on January 9 near New Liberty in Owen County. KSP said it received a missing persons report February 18.

Johns is described as a white woman, 4′10″ with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs approximately 90 pounds. Family told police she frequents the Corinth, Union and Dry Ridge areas.

Investigators said they received numerous tips about her disappearance, but none have led to her location.

Anyone with any information about Johns’ location or disappearance is encouraged to contact Tpr. Tanner at Post 5 at 502-532-6363.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via FOX19. All rights reserved.