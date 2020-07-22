Advertisement

Knox County Schools parents plan “pods” for virtual learning

A new concept called pods allows parents to potentially be working from home while their kids would be learning from home.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pods, co-ops, virtual or in-person learning--these are all new school terms for this fall due to the pandemic. Knox County Schools released a plan last week that allows parents and families to choose whether to send their students back or to learn at home.

Learning from home works for some families, like the Schnells.

“They have a time that they need to start, a time that they go to lunch, a time that they come back and it looks much more rigorous. And it doesn’t necessarily depend on me, the parent, to be the teacher,” said Chrissi Schnell.

A new concept called “pods” allows Schnell to potentially be working from home while her kids would be learning from home.

“So if I made this decision to go down this virtual road, I would have to basically depend on a village, and then I would have to make my little, tiny village,” said Schnell.

Schnell says she is looking for a pod for her 6th and 7th grade boys. This means she is trying to find families who are doing the same thing in a Knox Co. middle school.

“You would agree kind of on these guidelines. This is our group, these are our rules, and we can basically act like an extended family,” said Schnell.

Schnell’s teenage son Brayden is a 7th grader at West Valley Middle School and is fine with virtual learning.

WVLT News spoke to a woman, Nikki Dickson, who is a mom to two 10th graders. She already has her pod set up.

“We know that as teenage boys they need to have social interaction,” explained Dickson, “But we also are concerned we don’t want to expose them to too many people and increase the risk that they either get sick themselves or bring something home.”

Dickson is allowing her sons to play football on the school team and plans to have a total of five boys in her pod. These are kids that live in their neighborhood and go to school with her sons, and they’ve been hanging out together all summer.

“So we thought it would be a good idea to let them meet together during the school year and do virtual school together,” said Dickson.

Both moms said they are hopeful they can get their students the classes and friends they need.

“I’m glad we get choices. My children have different abilities, and we basically had to balance what would work between the two of them and our family,” said Chrissi Schnell.

Students who choose the virtual learning program through Knox County Schools must enroll before midnight Wednesday July 22.

Some parents have questioned the difference between a co-op or cooperative and pod. A Knox County home school teacher, Carrie Holland with Freedom Home Educators, said a co-op is when parents are also the teachers, meeting up once to twice a week to teach students in person.

Schnell explained pods as ways for parents to get their children social interaction, but to learn through school system teachers while parents facilitate their kids’ education.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee State using grant for special ed teachers course

Updated: 14 minutes ago
At least 70 teachers are scheduled to take an online course at Tennessee State University this fall.

News

Crews fight fire in Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee

Updated: 25 minutes ago
U.S. forestry officials said the fire on Little Pond Mountain near Watauga Lake in Cherokee National Forest has burned 5 acres.

WVLT

More scattered showers around this afternoon

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Showers and storms will become more widespread this afternoon and temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

News

Suspect in custody after multi-county pursuit

Updated: 8 hours ago
According to Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office a suspect has been apprehended in Jefferson Co. after a multi-county police pursuit Tuesday night.

News

Emory & Henry postpones fall, winter sports

Updated: 8 hours ago
Emory & Henry College announced Tuesday that fall and winter sports are being postponed through the end of the 2020 calendar year.

Latest News

News

Senator Lamar Alexander announces “No Income, No Monthly Payment” plan for student loan borrowers

Updated: 8 hours ago
Senator Lamar Alexander announced Tuesday a “No Income, No Monthly Payment” plan for 43 million student loan borrowers.

News

Morristown police searching for missing girl

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing teenage girl.

News

Thousands of students enroll in KCS virtual learning program

Updated: 8 hours ago
More than 6,000 students have enrolled in Knox County Schools' virtual learning program as of Tuesday, according to a school representative.

News

NBA unveils court painted with ‘Black Lives Matter’

Updated: 8 hours ago
On Tuesday, the NBA unveiled a court painted with ‘Black Lives Matter’ at center court in front of the scorers’ table.

News

Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank closing hundreds of stores

Updated: 8 hours ago
Tailored Brands, which owns Men’s Warehouse and Jos. A. Bank announced Tuesday it is closing 500 stores across the country.

News

Buddhist monk found shot while kneeling at alter, NC authorities say

Updated: 8 hours ago
Authorities in North Carolina say a Buddhist monk found suffering from a fatal wound while kneeling at an altar was likely struck by a bullet fired from outside the temple.