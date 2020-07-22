Advertisement

Knoxville actor recounts struggle with alcohol during COVID-19

Jason Lanauze has played a doctor, a cop, a mobster, but for a few months, his role was unemployment.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
“It got me out of the house, and I was doing what I loved, but after COVID-19 hit everything dried up,” said Lanauze.

Lanauze said he had nowhere to express himself.

“COVID-19 was like purgatory as an artist and an actor because those creative juices weren’t flowing. You don’t have that interaction with other people on set, and you find ways to compensate and sometimes, those things you compensate with aren’t healthy,” said Lanauze.

He turned to drinking alcohol to help deal with his emotions.

“It became something to, you know. I was doing it every night because I couldn’t do anything and unfortunately, it got to the point of self-medicating. It was a slippery slope and was affecting friendships and family and stuff like that, and I had to look in the mirror and say, ‘hey, what do you want to do',” said Lanauze.

Melody Morris with Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services says she’s seeing more people saying COVID-19 pushed them to their breaking point.

“Isolation, the loss of jobs, our everyday routines have been in a landslide,” said Morris.

When people lose routine, they can look to fill a void. Morris says to ask yourself a few questions.

“How much alcohol am I purchasing? Is it becoming a daily routine that I’m noticing? Am I partaking in my drinking earlier in the day? Am I still reaching out on Zoom or social media to friends and family, or am I isolating more than I already need to isolate?” says Morris.

Lanauze’s family pushed him to get help from doctors and a furry friend gave each day a purpose.

“Her name is Stella Ole. She’s a rescue and in a lot of ways she’s rescued me because I don’t have to focus on myself anymore, I have to focus on her and in turn, I’m taking care of myself a lot better,” said Lanauze.

His life turned around quickly after getting a hold of his drinking. He landed the biggest role of his career.

“It’s my first leading role on a national show. I needed it, personally for me emotionally spiritually, and for my career and it gave me a light at the end of the tunnel. I hope that other artists who have been a little bit stagnant can get out there and live their dreams as well,” said Lanauze.

