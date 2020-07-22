Knoxville Area Urban League creating ‘takeout’ Shoes for School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Area Urban League announced it is canceling its traditional Shoes for School festival in Caswell Park and creating a ‘takeout’ event.

According to a release, the league will arrange for delivery or pickup of more than 1,500 pairs of new tennis shoes and thousands of school supplies in coordination with nonprofit partner agencies on Friday, July 31.

“As economic first responders for our community, we could not let a pandemic stop up from giving school children the help they need,” Knoxville Area Urban League President and CEO Phyllis Y. Nichols said. “Our organization will coordinate pickup or delivery to ensure kids get their shoes and school supplies before school opens. We are especially grateful to our sponsors for stepping up at a tremendous time of need and we look forward to being back at Caswell Park in 2021.”

The league says shoes are pre-ordered by agencies who sign up families in need and will ensure kids and their families receive both shoes and supplies in a safe manner.

Nichols said he encourages support for Shoes for School, for more information to make donations visit the website here.

