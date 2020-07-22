Advertisement

Knoxville doctor says weight impacts risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms

A doctor who specializes in helping people lose weight said he's noticed a huge link between the worst patients who've caught COVID-19.
(WTVG)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A doctor who specializes in helping people lose weight said he’s noticed a huge link between the worst patients who’ve caught COVID-19.

Dr. Robert Posner is an internal medicine doctor who specializes in weight loss. He said it’s the people who are overweight and suffer from diabetes and hypertension who are most at risk for serious side effects of COVID-19.

According to Posner, as the virus spreads in Tennessee it’s more important than ever to get on a weight loss program. Posner said no matter what the age anyone in these groups are most at risk.

“It’s very clear that as the data comes out, more and more we’re understanding that the major risk factor for people getting very sick from COVID-19 are almost all obesity commodities,” he said.

The doctor said the best way to stay on track is to have a good support system with positive encouragement. He said going to a clinic like his, Serotonin-Plus Weight Loss Program, could be the only way some people get what they need to get the weight off.

“I’m just stressing one more time the importance of weight control now more than ever and reaching out for help on this because people cannot, unfortunately, do this on their own. They cannot do this on their own,” he added.

Dr. Posner says having a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25 or higher puts you at risk for several conditions. He says three out of the five leading causes of death start with poor weight management. Now included in that is COVID-19.

