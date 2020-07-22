KPD needs your help in search for missing woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find new information about a missing woman.

Investigators say 40-year-old Heather Stinnett was last seen on April 5, 2019. Her last known address was in the Austin Homes area in Knoxville.

Stinnett also sometimes goes by the last name Russell and was known to frequent Knox Area Rescue Ministries and the Broadway and Central area.

She was reported missing by her mother on May 3, 2019 who said she had not seen Stinnett since October 2018.

Stinnett is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′5″ and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about where she may be should call Knoxville Police Department’s Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

