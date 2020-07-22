Lexington man sentenced for beating wife to death with bat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man will spend the rest of his life behind bars, for the murder of his wife.

41-year-old Jose Rivera was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the murder of Karina Gutierrez.

Rivera pleaded guilty to several charges including murder and assault.

Rivera beat Gutierrez to death with a baseball bat at her home on Coddell Drive back in 2017.

Gutierrez had a domestic violence order against Rivera at the time.

During his sentencing, Rivera expressed regret and apologized for taking his children’s mother away.

