Advertisement

Lexington man sentenced for beating wife to death with bat

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man will spend the rest of his life behind bars, for the murder of his wife.

41-year-old Jose Rivera was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the murder of Karina Gutierrez.

Rivera pleaded guilty to several charges including murder and assault.

Rivera beat Gutierrez to death with a baseball bat at her home on Coddell Drive back in 2017.

Gutierrez had a domestic violence order against Rivera at the time.

During his sentencing, Rivera expressed regret and apologized for taking his children’s mother away.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police dogs in Chile being trained to sniff out coronavirus

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Police dogs in Chile are training for a new skill set--sniffing out COVID-19 in humans.

News

Robin Williams’ daughter celebrated her late father’s 69th birthday by donating to homeless shelters

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Robin Williams’ daughter honored her late father’s 69th birthday by donating money to homeless shelters.

News

Dolly Parton-themed bar debuts in Nashville

Updated: 17 minutes ago
A 1980s Dolly Parton-themed bar has opened in Nashville on top of a hotel.

News

Parents turn to virtual babysitting

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Some Tennessee parents have turned to virtual babysitting while they try to work from home amid the pandemic.

News

ORNL researchers could hold key to unlocking coronavirus solution

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Anne
The team at Oak Ridge National Laboratory uses a facility where scientists can use neutron scattering to test the properties of substances.

Latest News

News

Hamblen County Schools prom, graduation set for this weekend

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Hamblen County Schools will have their graduation ceremonies and proms this weekend.

News

Arkansas man charged with murder after butter bean dispute turns deadly

Updated: 59 minutes ago
A dispute over butter beans turned deadly Tuesday night.

News

University of Tennessee dining announces food ordering app for fall semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Tennessee’s Vol Dining announced a food ordering app for the upcoming fall semester.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

OVC changes fall Olympic sports schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents announced changes to the fall Olympic sports schedule Wednesday.

News

‘Tough as Nails’ celebrates everyday Americans attempting real-life challenges.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Watch "Tough as Nails" tonight at 8 on WVLT