Masks required at all NFL games this season

(WVLT) - According to NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, a new mandate was issued Wednesday that requires masks to be worn while attending NFL games this season.

The requirement will be enforced league-wide and supersedes lack of a lawful mandate. The NFL said they will enforce the right to turn you away at the door if you attempt to enter a stadium without one.

The mandate does not mean every team will be allowed to have fans in the stands, the New York Giants and New York Jets announced a ban on fans at MetLife Stadium until 2021.

Joint Statement from the Giants and Jets pic.twitter.com/e8MGmXpimv — New York Giants (@Giants) July 20, 2020

Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that its Mercedes Benz stadium will have a limited capacity of up to 10,000 to 20,000 of fans for home games.

We are currently planning to have between 10,000 and 20,000 fans at our games this season. Masks will be required for all fans inside @MBStadium.



DETAILS: https://t.co/6geInf7FAB — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 22, 2020

