Masks required at all NFL games this season
According to NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, a new mandate was issued Wednesday that requires masks to be worn while attending NFL games this season.
The requirement will be enforced league-wide and supersedes lack of a lawful mandate. The NFL said they will enforce the right to turn you away at the door if you attempt to enter a stadium without one.
The mandate does not mean every team will be allowed to have fans in the stands, the New York Giants and New York Jets announced a ban on fans at MetLife Stadium until 2021.
Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that its Mercedes Benz stadium will have a limited capacity of up to 10,000 to 20,000 of fans for home games.
