Memphis man charged with murder after child strangled, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with murder one month after a baby was taken to a hospital.

CBS affiliate WREG reported that the victim, two other children and the suspect, Allen Junior Smith, were all sleeping in the same room of a home at a Memphis apartment complex. Investigators said the victim started crying, and Smith allegedly became upset when the child wouldn’t go back to sleep.

Police said Allen choked the 6-month-old baby. The suspect and his girlfriend were living with his sister at the time, who officials said performed CPR on the baby when the child’s mother woke up and called 911.

Investigators said the baby was taken to Baptist East Hospital and was unresponsive when he arrived. He was pronounced dead later.

WREG reported that Smith was arrested this week and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

