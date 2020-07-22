More scattered showers around this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! We’re waking up to temperatures in the 70s once again, but not as much fog as previous mornings.

The next front approaches but never quite sweeps through by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. With the front in the neighborhood, expect about a 60% coverage of rain and storms that could contain locally heavy rainfall, brief wind gusts and small hail. With a bit more cloud cover, as well, temperatures will take a slight dip to near 90 degrees.

Once that front moves on, skies will clear out, sending highs back into the low to mid 90s this weekend.

Another wave of rain and storms appears possible heading into the middle of next week as highs hover in the mid 90s.

