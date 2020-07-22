Nashville among America’s most food-obsessed cities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report names Nashville among the nation’s most food-obsessed cities.

According to a report from Business.org, Nashville ranks 21 out of 50 cities for its level of food-obsession. The report said the city has 1,865 restaurants, and more than 200 restaurants per 100,000 residents.

The most food-obsessed city was Las Vegas.

It’s top rated restaurant in Nashville, the report said, is Hattie B’s Chicken – Midtown. Earlier in 2020 when the Titans were trying to get into the Super Bowl, WVLT News was in Music City and gave Hattie’s a try. Check that out here.

