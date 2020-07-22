Nashville’s Christmas Village canceled due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Organizers of the Nashville Christmas Village announced they are canceling this year’s event due to COVID-19 concerns, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

The announcement was made Wednesday to the Christmas Village’s Facebook page. This year would have been the 60th anniversary of the event.

As difficult as it is to share, we have made the heart wrenching decision to cancel Nashville’s Christmas Village 2020 .... Posted by Christmas Village on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

