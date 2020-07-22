Nashville’s Christmas Village canceled due to COVID-19
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Organizers of the Nashville Christmas Village announced they are canceling this year’s event due to COVID-19 concerns, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.
The announcement was made Wednesday to the Christmas Village’s Facebook page. This year would have been the 60th anniversary of the event.
