NBA unveils court painted with ‘Black Lives Matter’

(WVLT/WTVF) -On Tuesday, the NBA unveiled a court painted with ‘Black Lives Matter’ at center court in front of the scorers’ table.

According to WTVF, fans will get to watch the courts put to use beginning tomorrow as teams hold scrimmages on the court.

“Our platform in Orlando presents a unique opportunity to extend the ongoing fight against systemic racism and police brutality in this country,” said NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts. “We will continue to work with our players and the League to develop specific plans in Orlando as well as long-term initiatives to bring about real change on these issues.”

Twenty-two of the league’s 30 teams will conclude the season in Orlando after a four-month hiatus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.