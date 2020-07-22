Advertisement

New 45-minute COVID-19 test that uses spit being developed by CU Boulder researchers

There could be a new option for testing COVID-19 outside of the uncomfortable nasal swab.
Research assistant Kyle Clark demonstrates how a user would put their saliva into a prototype of a rapid, portable saliva-based COVID-19 test able to return results in 45 minutes in the Sawyer lab at the Biofrontiers Institute at the University of Colorado Boulder . (Photo by Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - There could be a new option for testing COVID-19 outside of the uncomfortable nasal swab in the near future.

On Wednesday, CU Boulder sent out information that researchers have been working on a rapid COVID-19 test that can provide results in less than one hour. The test is saliva based. The patient simply spits in a tube and the sample doesn’t have to be sent to a lab. A solution is added to the spit, the liquid is heated to a certain temperature and if the sample color changes from pink to yellow, the test is positive. If it doesn’t, the test is negative.

“We are facing a serious testing shortage in this country right now as more people want to get tested and diagnostics labs are overwhelmed,” said Nicholas Meyerson, a postdoctoral associate in the Sawyer Lab at the BioFrontiers Institute at CU Boulder. “We’ve developed a test that could get results to people much faster.”

The research team, in cooperation with Venture Partners at CU Boulder, has created a spin-off company, Darwin Biosciences, to commercialize the test. The company is also working on a rapid, do-it-yourself test for infectious diseases, known as SickStick, which is based on different technology and packaged much like an at-home pregnancy test. It hopes to make it available via retail outlets someday.

As of Wednesday, the saliva test in development by CU Researchers was not available to the public. It isn’t clear when, or if, it will be available.

Click here to read more on the research being done.

