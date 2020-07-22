NFL will not have preseason games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, there will not be any preseason NFL games played before the start of the 2020-2021 season.

Garafolo tweeted Tuesday the NFL Player’s Association leadership broke the news to players on a conference call.

NFLPA leadership told players on a conference call a few minutes ago there will be zero preseason games this year, sources say. Not a surprise given the league offered that but now all but official, according to the union. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 21, 2020

Official confirmation from the NFL has not been announced as of Tuesday evening.

WTVF reported, if preseason games are canceled, the first time the Titans take the field against another team will be on the road against the Denver Broncos in Week 1.

