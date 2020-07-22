Advertisement

ORNL researchers could hold key to unlocking coronavirus solution

The team at Oak Ridge National Laboratory uses a facility where scientists can use neutron scattering to test the properties of substances.
By Anne
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A lab in the heart of East Tennessee that typically invites research on a wide range of materials is now giving priority and a fast track to research on COVID-19.

Scientist Dean Myles says he is extremely hopeful about progress toward a solution to the world’s crisis with the coronavirus. Myles leads a team doing testing with high priority for projects connected to fighting the coronavirus and putting a stop to the spread of COVID-19. The team at Oak Ridge National Laboratory uses a facility where scientists can use neutron scattering to test the properties of substances. These now include tiny portions or replicas of the virus.

“We operate an accelerator complex that provides neutrons that allow us to examine materials,” explained Myles.

When asked if scientists can crack the code on this virus, Myles replied, “We understand the code. We now have to be able to understand how to translate that code to understand how the individual parts build up for the functional unit.”

Myles said discoveries revealed through research at the lab in Oak Ridge are readily shared with researchers around the world. This underlying research can help other researchers accomplish their work. “We can help folks who are designing therapeutics. Help folks who are designing diagnostics and potentially even guide some of the vaccine development.”

He went on to say, “Therapeutics are something that we are making rapid progress on with the instrumentation here at Oak Ridge.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police dogs in Chile being trained to sniff out coronavirus

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Police dogs in Chile are training for a new skill set--sniffing out COVID-19 in humans.

News

Robin Williams’ daughter celebrated her late father’s 69th birthday by donating to homeless shelters

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Robin Williams’ daughter honored her late father’s 69th birthday by donating money to homeless shelters.

News

Dolly Parton-themed bar debuts in Nashville

Updated: 18 minutes ago
A 1980s Dolly Parton-themed bar has opened in Nashville on top of a hotel.

News

Parents turn to virtual babysitting

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Some Tennessee parents have turned to virtual babysitting while they try to work from home amid the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Hamblen County Schools prom, graduation set for this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hamblen County Schools will have their graduation ceremonies and proms this weekend.

News

Arkansas man charged with murder after butter bean dispute turns deadly

Updated: 1 hour ago
A dispute over butter beans turned deadly Tuesday night.

News

University of Tennessee dining announces food ordering app for fall semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Tennessee’s Vol Dining announced a food ordering app for the upcoming fall semester.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

OVC changes fall Olympic sports schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents announced changes to the fall Olympic sports schedule Wednesday.

News

‘Tough as Nails’ celebrates everyday Americans attempting real-life challenges.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Watch "Tough as Nails" tonight at 8 on WVLT