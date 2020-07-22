ORNL researchers could hold key to unlocking coronavirus solution

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A lab in the heart of East Tennessee that typically invites research on a wide range of materials is now giving priority and a fast track to research on COVID-19.

Scientist Dean Myles says he is extremely hopeful about progress toward a solution to the world’s crisis with the coronavirus. Myles leads a team doing testing with high priority for projects connected to fighting the coronavirus and putting a stop to the spread of COVID-19. The team at Oak Ridge National Laboratory uses a facility where scientists can use neutron scattering to test the properties of substances. These now include tiny portions or replicas of the virus.

“We operate an accelerator complex that provides neutrons that allow us to examine materials,” explained Myles.

When asked if scientists can crack the code on this virus, Myles replied, “We understand the code. We now have to be able to understand how to translate that code to understand how the individual parts build up for the functional unit.”

Myles said discoveries revealed through research at the lab in Oak Ridge are readily shared with researchers around the world. This underlying research can help other researchers accomplish their work. “We can help folks who are designing therapeutics. Help folks who are designing diagnostics and potentially even guide some of the vaccine development.”

He went on to say, “Therapeutics are something that we are making rapid progress on with the instrumentation here at Oak Ridge.”

