Report: Average salary of essential workers in Tennessee is less than $35,000

(WVLT) -- With Walmart announcing its employees would receive a bonus and Thanksgiving off, essential workers are in the spotlight once more in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report from Business.org says that in every state, the average salary for essential employees is “far below the state’s average.” The site said it used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and CBS News for research.

“Nationwide, essential employees earn an average of 18.2% less than employees in other industries. In a handful of states, the difference between essential workers and other employees is closer to 10%, “ the report said.

The report said it looked at data for: retail salespersons, postal service mail carriers, light truck drivers, cashiers, janitors, and cleaners. They added that, of the jobs they looked at, cashiers make the least nationwide.

According to Business.org, the average salary across Tennessee is $35,910, while the average essential worker salary is $30,542.

