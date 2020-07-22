Advertisement

Scientists accidentally create new fish ‘hybrid’ from two endangered species

Scientists in Hungary accidentally created the "sturddlefish." It's a new species of fish mixed between the American Paddlefish and the Russian Sturgeon, both endangered species.
(a) Yearlings of A. gueldenstaedtii and (b) their hybrids: (c) typical LH hybrid, (d) typical SH hybrid of P. spathula.
(a) Yearlings of A. gueldenstaedtii and (b) their hybrids: (c) typical LH hybrid, (d) typical SH hybrid of P. spathula.(GENES)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/CBS) -- CBS News reports that scientists in Hungary accidentally created the “sturddlefish.” It’s a new species of fish mixed between the American Paddlefish and the Russian Sturgeon, both endangered species.

According to a study published in the journal Genes, researchers at Hungary’s National Agricultural Research and Innovation Centre, Research Institute for Fisheries and Aquaculture said that they were not trying to create a new fish when the sturddlefish was born. They wanted to know if the two species could be bred in captivity, but they were stunned when the offspring grew into adulthood.

“This was the first successful hybridization between these two species and between members of the family Acipenseridae and Polyodontidae,” researchers wrote.

Researchers used gynogenesis, a method of asexual reproduction that requires the presence of sperm but not the actual contribution of its DNA, scientists said they accidentally used paddlefish sperm to fertilize sturgeon eggs and created hundreds of offspring.

"We never wanted to play around with hybridization," co-author Dr. Attila Mozsár told The New York Times. "It was absolutely unintentional."

CBS reported that American Paddlefish and the Russian Sturgeon are critically endangered and would not be able to successfully reproduce in the wild. Both are considered “living fossils” because they have not evolved much over a long period of time. Researchers believe their last common ancestor dates back as far as 184 million years ago when dinosaurs roamed the earth.

Researchers said the hybrid fish exhibited traits from both species.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee State using grant for special ed teachers course

Updated: 15 minutes ago
At least 70 teachers are scheduled to take an online course at Tennessee State University this fall.

News

Crews fight fire in Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee

Updated: 26 minutes ago
U.S. forestry officials said the fire on Little Pond Mountain near Watauga Lake in Cherokee National Forest has burned 5 acres.

WVLT

More scattered showers around this afternoon

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Showers and storms will become more widespread this afternoon and temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

News

Suspect in custody after multi-county pursuit

Updated: 8 hours ago
According to Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office a suspect has been apprehended in Jefferson Co. after a multi-county police pursuit Tuesday night.

News

Emory & Henry postpones fall, winter sports

Updated: 8 hours ago
Emory & Henry College announced Tuesday that fall and winter sports are being postponed through the end of the 2020 calendar year.

Latest News

News

Senator Lamar Alexander announces “No Income, No Monthly Payment” plan for student loan borrowers

Updated: 8 hours ago
Senator Lamar Alexander announced Tuesday a “No Income, No Monthly Payment” plan for 43 million student loan borrowers.

News

Morristown police searching for missing girl

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing teenage girl.

News

Thousands of students enroll in KCS virtual learning program

Updated: 8 hours ago
More than 6,000 students have enrolled in Knox County Schools' virtual learning program as of Tuesday, according to a school representative.

News

NBA unveils court painted with ‘Black Lives Matter’

Updated: 8 hours ago
On Tuesday, the NBA unveiled a court painted with ‘Black Lives Matter’ at center court in front of the scorers’ table.

News

Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank closing hundreds of stores

Updated: 8 hours ago
Tailored Brands, which owns Men’s Warehouse and Jos. A. Bank announced Tuesday it is closing 500 stores across the country.

News

Buddhist monk found shot while kneeling at alter, NC authorities say

Updated: 8 hours ago
Authorities in North Carolina say a Buddhist monk found suffering from a fatal wound while kneeling at an altar was likely struck by a bullet fired from outside the temple.