Storms battle intense heat as string of 90s continues

Better widespread rain chances are finally back in the forecast, if only for a few days.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Better widespread rain chances are finally back in the forecast, if only for a few days.

Despite that, we’re in line for our tenth straight 90°+ day. Not only that, but the rest of the 8-day is loaded up with 90s.

Thursday brings our next look at the U.S. Drought Monitor.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

We’ve had downpours around the Knoxville city limits the last few days, but that beneficial rainfall certainly doesn’t apply to everyone.

One thing we all share in common: we’ve all be well above average, with Crossville one of the only cities not cracking 90°.

That heat wave continues through this afternoon. Storms flare up from west to east. The organization isn’t really right for a squall line but the storms are quite slow-moving. That could lead to ponding on the roads, and some serious downpours – for some!

As the afternoon turns to evening, the muggy and hot weather isn’t going anywhere. Once storms start to collapse, we could see isolated wind damage in very select areas.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Lows only dip to the lower-to-middle 70s tonight, and storms from again Thursday. Appears like the coverage won’t be quite as widespread but some good downpours are likely in the Smokies and on the Plateau. Highs are just squeaking past 90° but it will feel like the middle 90s.

More rain is here Friday, on-and-off from dawn through dusk. Yet again, there is not much organization in this day-long batch of showers.

The weekend will only have slim ribbons of rain. Most stay dry, which after three soggy days, may be a relief. The heat bubble is building right back, with the reduction in clouds. While both days will reach the 90s throughout the Tennessee River valley, Sunday should be a touch hotter.

Rain’s chances are a little slimmer Monday. It’s not a totally dry day, and there will be more clouds than we had over the weekend, but rain shouldn’t bee too far-flung. Monday could actually be the hottest day of the coming week!

Tuesday brings a decent cold front, and better rain chances, if the system doesn’t get hung up to our north on the Ohio River.

