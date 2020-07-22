Suspect in custody after multi-county pursuit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect has been apprehended in Jefferson County after a multi-county pursuit Tuesday night.

Lieutenant Kenny Sharp said the Oak Ridge Police Department attempted to pull over a driver at a traffic stop on Union Valley Rd. when the driver fled. Sharp said the pursuit ran from Oak Ridge into Knox County into Jefferson County, followed by Anderson County and Jefferson County authorities.

The driver stopped on I-40 at mm 415 in Jefferson County and was taken into custody.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.