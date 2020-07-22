Teether toy sold at Target recalled over choking hazard

(WAFB) - Manhattan Toys recalled a teething toy sold at Target stores across the country between July of 2019 and June of 2020. Over 22,000 toys are included.

The company received six reports of the toy separating into pieces small enough that a child could choke on them.

Contact Manhattan Toys for a refund by calling 800-541-1345 if your teether has the info below printed on its center.

Lot code: 325700EL or 325700IL

