Tennessee father escapes house fire with 2 toddlers

Kingsport, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Kingsport fire officials said a father was able to escape a house fire with his three-year-old twins.

According to reports, fire crews were called to the fire on the 1300 block of Walnut Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to fully extinguish the fire within 30 minutes of arrival.

The father said he was alerted of the fire from the smoke alarm. KFD officials said the dad has just enough time to grab his children and escape.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.