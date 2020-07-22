Tennessee pastor pleads guilty to church member assault caught on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - A Memphis pastor pleaded guilty on Wednesday to an assault caught on camera.

Officials said the incident happened at the Greater Mount Moriah Church in February during a multi-church celebration.

Now former Union Valley Baptist Church pastor Keith Robinson is reportedly seen in the video having a verbal argument with a female church member. Robinson then allegedly threw the 68-year-old woman up against a wall.

According to reports, the woman suffered a chipped collarbone and multiple bruises.

An attorney for Robinson said the incident was his first offense. The attorney claimed the video does not show the full story leading up to the incident.

Officials said Robinson is on probation for 11 months and 29 days, and charges will be dropped if he has no further issues and abides by court conditions.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.