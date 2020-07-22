Advertisement

Third of US credit card users had accounts reduced or closed, survey says

A third of U.S. credit card users, some 70 million people, have had their credit limits reduced or accounts closed involuntary since mid-May, according to a new survey by Lending Tree's Compare Cards website.
Visa credit cards
Visa credit cards(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS) - A third of U.S. credit card users, some 70 million people, have had their credit limits reduced or accounts closed involuntary since mid-May, according to a new survey by Lending Tree’s Compare Cards website.

CBS News reported card issuers are paring credit limits to avoid potential losses from cash-strapped Americans, many of whom could struggle to make payments as the economy reels from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey says millenials age 24 to 39 who make at least $75,000 a year were the largest group affected. Lenders are likely closing accounts because those cards haven’t been used regularly.

LendingTree analyst Matt Schulz said consumers should consider moving small recurring payments, such as their monthly fee for a streaming service to a dormant card and set up automatic payments, in order to keep your card active and available for emergencies.

The nation’s credit card debt stands at about $1.1 trillion and has already been growing steadily since 2015, according to data by the Federal Reserve.

“The good news is that, even though a higher percentage of cardholders said they were affected in this survey than our April report, it appears that the pace of these actions slowed slightly,” said Schulz.

Copyright 2020 CBS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parents turn to virtual babysitting

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Some Tennessee parents have turned to virtual babysitting while they try to work from home amid the pandemic.

News

ORNL researchers could hold key to unlocking coronavirus solution

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Anne
The team at Oak Ridge National Laboratory uses a facility where scientists can use neutron scattering to test the properties of substances.

News

Hamblen County Schools prom, graduation set for this weekend

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Hamblen County Schools will have their graduation ceremonies and proms this weekend.

News

Arkansas man charged with murder after butter bean dispute turns deadly

Updated: 34 minutes ago
A dispute over butter beans turned deadly Tuesday night.

News

University of Tennessee dining announces food ordering app for fall semester

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The University of Tennessee’s Vol Dining announced a food ordering app for the upcoming fall semester.

Latest News

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

OVC changes fall Olympic sports schedule

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents announced changes to the fall Olympic sports schedule Wednesday.

News

‘Tough as Nails’ celebrates everyday Americans attempting real-life challenges.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Watch "Tough as Nails" tonight at 8 on WVLT

News

Memphis police officer called ‘hero’ after helping save man’s life

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Memphis Police Department officer is being called a hero after helping save a man’s life, CBS affiliate WMC reported.

News

Chattanooga police searching for suspect after adult, child remains discovered

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a possible homicide after they say the remains of an adult and child were discovered earlier this month.

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago