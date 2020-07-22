Third of US credit card users had accounts reduced or closed, survey says

(CBS) - A third of U.S. credit card users, some 70 million people, have had their credit limits reduced or accounts closed involuntary since mid-May, according to a new survey by Lending Tree’s Compare Cards website.

CBS News reported card issuers are paring credit limits to avoid potential losses from cash-strapped Americans, many of whom could struggle to make payments as the economy reels from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey says millenials age 24 to 39 who make at least $75,000 a year were the largest group affected. Lenders are likely closing accounts because those cards haven’t been used regularly.

LendingTree analyst Matt Schulz said consumers should consider moving small recurring payments, such as their monthly fee for a streaming service to a dormant card and set up automatic payments, in order to keep your card active and available for emergencies.

The nation’s credit card debt stands at about $1.1 trillion and has already been growing steadily since 2015, according to data by the Federal Reserve.

“The good news is that, even though a higher percentage of cardholders said they were affected in this survey than our April report, it appears that the pace of these actions slowed slightly,” said Schulz.

Copyright 2020 CBS. All rights reserved.