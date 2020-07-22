Three arrested after allegedly shooting at truck near Tenn. police precinct

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville police said three men were arrested after a shooting incident near the Nashville Metro Police Department.

According to reports, Depatrick Groves, 23, and Jackailus Groves,21, fired shots at a pickup truck near the precinct Tuesday afternoon.

Police said bullets hit the precinct and officers standing outside had to take cover. Police said the suspects fled the scene in a Tahoe driven by 22-year-old Nickolandrick Buford.

Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol located the Tahoe in South Nashville and took the three suspects into custody. Investigators said they found a loaded rifle and pistol along with marijuana inside the vehicle.

Depatrick Groves and Jackailus Groves face charges, including multiple counts of aggravated assault, as well as vandalism. Buford is charged as an accessory after the fact.

