Advertisement

‘Tough as Nails’ celebrates everyday Americans attempting real-life challenges.

Watch "Tough as Nails" tonight at 8 on WVLT
By Harry Sullivan
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tough as Nails is a new competition series from CBS that celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors will be tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world.

Former Amazing Race host and current Tough as Nails Executive Producer/Host Phil Keoghan said it was important to honor not only the contestants but also the tasks by making everything authentic.

“The challenges are very organic and they’re real. The idea is that it looks like the real world rather than looking like a reality show.”

The occupations of the show’s contestants include a firefighter, welder, ironworker, and many other jobs that are essential to our way of life. The tasks they take on reflect those essential jobs.

“We have people from all different backgrounds, and they represent the majority of Americans who were really doing it hard.” Said Keoghan. People are holding down two jobs and people who are focused on doing the right thing for their families.

Tonight’s episode takes place on a farm, with the contestants having to do everything that a real-life farmer would have to do to keep his operation running.

“They’re going to be building fences they’re going to be putting irrigation up, they’re going to be doing things that people have to do every day on a farm.”

One by one, they will be eliminated until the Tough as Nails winner is named, but nobody will go home. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. The series will redefine what it means to be tough, proving that it comes in all shapes and sizes.

You can catch the 4th episode of Tough as Nails tonight at 8 on WVLT.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Robin Williams’ daughter celebrated her late father’s 69th birthday by donating to homeless shelters

Updated: moments ago
Robin Williams’ daughter honored her late father’s 69th birthday by donating money to homeless shelters.

News

Dolly Parton-themed bar debuts in Nashville

Updated: 6 minutes ago
A 1980s Dolly Parton-themed bar has opened in Nashville on top of a hotel.

News

Parents turn to virtual babysitting

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Some Tennessee parents have turned to virtual babysitting while they try to work from home amid the pandemic.

News

ORNL researchers could hold key to unlocking coronavirus solution

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Anne
The team at Oak Ridge National Laboratory uses a facility where scientists can use neutron scattering to test the properties of substances.

News

Hamblen County Schools prom, graduation set for this weekend

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Hamblen County Schools will have their graduation ceremonies and proms this weekend.

Latest News

News

Arkansas man charged with murder after butter bean dispute turns deadly

Updated: 49 minutes ago
A dispute over butter beans turned deadly Tuesday night.

News

University of Tennessee dining announces food ordering app for fall semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Tennessee’s Vol Dining announced a food ordering app for the upcoming fall semester.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

OVC changes fall Olympic sports schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents announced changes to the fall Olympic sports schedule Wednesday.

News

Memphis police officer called ‘hero’ after helping save man’s life

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Memphis Police Department officer is being called a hero after helping save a man’s life, CBS affiliate WMC reported.