‘Tough as Nails’ celebrates everyday Americans attempting real-life challenges.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tough as Nails is a new competition series from CBS that celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors will be tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world.

Former Amazing Race host and current Tough as Nails Executive Producer/Host Phil Keoghan said it was important to honor not only the contestants but also the tasks by making everything authentic.

“The challenges are very organic and they’re real. The idea is that it looks like the real world rather than looking like a reality show.”

The occupations of the show’s contestants include a firefighter, welder, ironworker, and many other jobs that are essential to our way of life. The tasks they take on reflect those essential jobs.

“We have people from all different backgrounds, and they represent the majority of Americans who were really doing it hard.” Said Keoghan. People are holding down two jobs and people who are focused on doing the right thing for their families.

Tonight’s episode takes place on a farm, with the contestants having to do everything that a real-life farmer would have to do to keep his operation running.

“They’re going to be building fences they’re going to be putting irrigation up, they’re going to be doing things that people have to do every day on a farm.”

One by one, they will be eliminated until the Tough as Nails winner is named, but nobody will go home. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. The series will redefine what it means to be tough, proving that it comes in all shapes and sizes.

You can catch the 4th episode of Tough as Nails tonight at 8 on WVLT.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.