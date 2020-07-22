Advertisement

Travel the world from your couch for free

Taking a vacation right now is out of the question for many, but there are ways to visit some of the world’s most beautiful places for free.
The park&amp;rsquo;s 100th anniversary was Feb. 26, but events are scheduled throughout the year. (Source: Grand Canyon National Park/National Park Service)
The park&amp;rsquo;s 100th anniversary was Feb. 26, but events are scheduled throughout the year.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Taking a vacation right now is out of the question for many, but there are ways to visit some of the world’s most beautiful places for free. Staycations are becoming more popular during the pandemic.

There are dozens of monuments and attractions all over the world offering virtual tours.

Staying close to East Tennessee, explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Visit their webcams of all areas of the park.

Head west and check out the Grand Canyon. You can visit most national parks through their websites. This one takes you on a hunt to solve the mystery of the Blacktail Canyon.

Want to go international? No problem, check out the alpacas at Machu Picchu and listen to a guided tour of the area. It’ll take you back in time to learn more about location’s history.

Next, head to Italy and wander through the Sistine Chapel. You don’t have to worry about crowds here. Take in some of the beautiful architecture and history of this place.

Come back to the states and tour the White House. See the Eisenhower Executive office building next to the West Wing, the Green Room and Oval Office.

