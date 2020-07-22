Advertisement

TSSAA approves football, girl’s soccer contingency plans for fall

All contingency plans depend on Gov. Bill Lee's emergency order, when it expires
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association approved two contingency plans for high school football and girl’s soccer.

The board approved an 8-4 format for the regular season and playoffs if Gov. Bill Lee’s emergency order, which includes a no-contact rule for prep sports, stays in place. In this scenario, high school teams would play eight regular season games and four playoff games. That order is set to expire on August 29th.

Also approved, the girl’s soccer season will begin with games September 7, if the no-contact order stays in place.

The board also voted to approve new safety measures for fall high school sports in a Wednesday afternoon meeting.

Officials said girl’s soccer may resume on September 7 if Governor Lee’s COVID-19 executive order is allowed to expire.

Officials recommended crowd size be reduced by one quarter or one third, however, ultimately the decision on crowds will be left up to individual schools.

all players must be subjected to health screenings and anyone whose temperature reads above 100.4 must be immediately sent home and will not be allowed to return until a doctor confirms they are negative for COVID-19.

“If a student is enrolled in school, whether it’s online or in person, we feel that students should be allowed to participate in sports,” said TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress.

Fans who do attend games will be required to wear masks.

