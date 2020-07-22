TVA partially closing Melton Lake Drive Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to a release, the Tennessee Valley Authority will partially close Melton Lake Drive Saturday July 25 for tree removal.

TVA said Melton Lake Drive from Rolling Links Boulevard to Rivers Run Boulevard will be closed at 8 a.m. and is expected to be closed for at least seven hours.

The roadway will be limited to one lane during the tree removal. Expect delays and plan accordingly.

For more information contact Oak Ridge Public Works at 865-425-1875.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.