Ulta promotes new ‘try before you buy’ technique

Makeup companies, like many, are struggling during the pandemic, but places like Ulta is testing out other options so that customers can try before they buy.
(KOSA)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
However, that’s not really an option right now due to the pandemic, and that’s bad news for makeup stores, which, CNN reported, have suffered double-digit sales declines in the first quarter due to store closures and working from home.

Ulta Beauty, which operates more than 1,200 stores in the U.S., is testing out GLAMLab. It’s Ulta’s virtual makeup try-on app that offers access to more than 4,000 items. The company has suspended trying on products in the store.

“We know how much fun it can be to discover, try on and find the right items on your own. But safety is paramount right now,” said Prama Bhatt, Ulta Beauty’s chief digital officer. In the app, you can take a selfie or live shot of yourself and digitally try on makeup products.

Bhatt said app usage has increased five times amid the pandemic. Ulta also said it would be introducing virtual beauty advisors to answer questions about products.

