Wartburg Mayor says police will not enforce mask mandates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wartburg City Mayor Jonathan Dagley said the Wartburg Police Department will not enforce any mask mandates within the city limits.

“Due to the current circumstances and the increase in COVID-19 cases, stores are beginning to mandate that masks must be worn to enter and shop. As Mayor of the City of Wartburg and with the support of the Chief of Police, Teddy Bales, we will not support or enforce any mask mandate within the city limits of Wartburg. This is an infringement upon your rights as citizens of this country and we will not be enforcing any such mandate.”

The statement goes on to say that anyone who wishes to wear a mask is welcome to do so, but the Mayor believes there is no legal way they can support the mandates.

