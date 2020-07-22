Wendy’s launching rewards program

(CNN) -- Wendy’s lovers are getting a new rewards program. The company announced its launch Tuesday on its app.

CNN reported that, under the program, customers receive 10 points for every dollar they spend. The points can be redeemed for free food and drinks within one year.

Points can be earned by making orders in the app or customers can scan their QR code at the register or drive-throughs. Rewards include a 150-point small Frosty, a 450-point Breakfast Baconator sandwich and a 700-point salad.

Wendy’s reported that 5.5 percent of its sales are from online and app orders, double the percentage of revenue compared to the same quarter last year. Wendy’s added that digital customers visit their restaurants more frequently and buy more food compared to in-store customers.

