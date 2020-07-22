Advertisement

Wendy’s launching rewards program

Wendy's lovers are getting a new rewards program. The company announced its launch Tuesday on its app.
(WTVG)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- Wendy’s lovers are getting a new rewards program. The company announced its launch Tuesday on its app.

CNN reported that, under the program, customers receive 10 points for every dollar they spend. The points can be redeemed for free food and drinks within one year.

Points can be earned by making orders in the app or customers can scan their QR code at the register or drive-throughs. Rewards include a 150-point small Frosty, a 450-point Breakfast Baconator sandwich and a 700-point salad.

Wendy’s reported that 5.5 percent of its sales are from online and app orders, double the percentage of revenue compared to the same quarter last year. Wendy’s added that digital customers visit their restaurants more frequently and buy more food compared to in-store customers.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University of Tennessee dining announces food ordering app for fall semester

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The University of Tennessee’s Vol Dining announced a food ordering app for the upcoming fall semester.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

OVC changes fall Olympic sports schedule

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents announced changes to the fall Olympic sports schedule Wednesday.

News

Hamblen County Schools prom, graduation set for this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hamblen County Schools will have their graduation ceremonies and proms this weekend.

News

‘Tough as Nails’ celebrates everyday Americans attempting real-life challenges.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Watch "Tough as Nails" tonight at 8 on WVLT

Latest News

News

Memphis police officer called ‘hero’ after helping save man’s life

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Memphis Police Department officer is being called a hero after helping save a man’s life, CBS affiliate WMC reported.

News

Chattanooga police searching for suspect after adult, child remains discovered

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a possible homicide after they say the remains of an adult and child were discovered earlier this month.

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Austin Peay surpasses fundraising record with $11.4M in gifts, pledges

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fundraising history has been made at Austin Peay State University, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Toronto Blue Jays still looking for home field as home owner approaches

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Toronto Blue Jays announced it is still looking for a home field for the 2020 MLB season as its scheduled home owner approaches.