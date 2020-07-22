Wildcats masks promote school pride in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A community tradition of selling clothing or other gear with team logos is taking a different twist during the coronavirus pandemic. The boosters for Oak Ridge Wildcats football are offering masks styled in heather gray or black, with at least two different types of Oak Ridge logos.

Football mom and booster club secretary Emily Rice said the volunteer group took on the challenge of bringing masks in a way that people could be proud to wear them. “How do we make this something that Oak Ridgers can wear with pride? No matter where we are, we can represent the Wildcats. So we tried to put different football and just the general Oak Ridge logo as a way to bring everybody together in such a difficult time to navigate.”

The masks include two soft layers with space inside to add an optional filter. A wrapped metal nosepiece aims to reduce fog from floating up onto glasses. The masks come in adult and youth sizes.

The boosters are selling the masks to benefit the football program. They are offered online here and at some school events as well as some local businesses supporting the booster sales in Oak Ridge.

