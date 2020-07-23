10-year-old writes letter to Nashville bar owners, adults asking them to stop partying during pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A 10-year-old in Nashville wrote a letter expressing her frustrations to bar owners and adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Avery Hayworth asked the Broadway bar owners and patrons, “Which is more important? Carrying on with your partying or sending kids to school...,” Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

“I don’t think it’s fair that while bars are open, breaking rules and adults are walking around our streets acting as if they’ve never worn a mask in their life and intend to keep it that way, many kids are sitting in their houses, worried sick, wondering if they will ever be safe again,” the letter states.

Nashville has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases and recently reported its largest single-day positive case count since the pandemic began. Officials said many of the positive cases were traced to Downtown Nashville, specifically Broadway.

Nashville Mayor Cooper issued an order that required all businesses that serve alcohol to close by 10 p.m.

In the letter, the middle schooler said she is scared one of her friends or family members may catch COVID-19. Hayworth said, “...while adults are partying, walking around without masks, and making the risk rise, kids like me and my friends are wondering if we’ll ever go back to school if we’ll ever have a safe playdate again.”

The child finished the letter by saying she would “appreciate if one day soon, we can all live safely in the unique city Nashville is.”

