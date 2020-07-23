Anakeesta uses helicopter to make improvements to Treetop Skywalk

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta announced the Treetop Skywalk will soon reopen the full 16 bridges with a larger viewing area and treehouse design.

Early Wednesday morning a helicopter was used to lift an almost 8,000-pound pole to fly it to the center of the Treetop Skywalk at Anakeesta’s outdoor theme park. A 20′ x 20′ platform deck was also lifted and installed.

“Our guests love the Treetop Skywalk,” said Michele Canney, VP of Marketing. “We are so excited to not only repair the bridge but to improve the guest experience with a larger observation platform and eventually a 2-story treehouse structure where families can climb and enjoy the bird’s eye view of the forest floor below.”

The skywalk was damaged when a powerful storm swept through the park on April 23. During the storm, winds exceeded 100 mph causing 8 trees to fall.

Anakeesta has worked with the skywalk builder to make repairs throughout the spring and summer. Currently, 10 of the 16 bridges can be accessed by guests.

Anakeesta expects to reopen the entire span of 16 bridges by the end of August with the treehouse addition expected later in the year.

