Arkansas man charged with murder after butter bean dispute turns deadly

A dispute over butter beans turned deadly Tuesday night.
Police tape at crime scene
Police tape at crime scene(KY3)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WVLT/WREG) — Officials in Arkansas say a week-long dispute ended in a deadly shooting at a convenience store Tuesday night.

WREG reported that Helena-West police charged Curtis Holder with first-degree murder in the death of 63-year-old Samuel Chatman

Police said the two had been feuding for a week after Holder allegedly stole butter beans and other vegetables from Chatman’s garden. The two argued Tuesday, and Curtis allegedly pulled a gun and shot Chatman in the head.

Holder was arrested outside the Landino Street market shortly after the shooting.

Holder is in the Phillips County Detention Center under a $450,000 bond.

