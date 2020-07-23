Advertisement

Austin Peay surpasses fundraising record with $11.4M in gifts, pledges

Fundraising history has been made at Austin Peay State University, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.
Austin Peay Governors logo
Austin Peay Governors logo(AP Images)
Jul. 22, 2020
The university announced it has reached a total of $11.4 million in gifts and pledges for the 2020 school year, an increase of almost 10% in the average amount raised over the last year.

In 2019, more than $10 million was raised for the university. This year’s total was the third consecutive year APSU has set a record for the second-highest giving year in the university’s history.

APSU shifted to Govs Give Back this year, which is an initiative that provides financial assistance for students, faculty and staff who have suffered severe economic, medical or similar hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 100 donors contributed nearly $70,000 to the initiative to date. The funding covers expenses including rent, expense bills, childcare, healthcare and access to technology.

“It is inspiring to see the way that our Gov family has responded to this urgent need,” retired Lt. Gen. Ronald Bailey and APSU vice president for external affairs said in a press release. “We are lucky to be a part of a community that cares for and supports each other during challenging times.”

To support fundraising initiatives at APSU contact the Office of University Advancement at 931-221-7127.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

