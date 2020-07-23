Blount County officials warn of social security-related scam

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to warn of a social security-related scam.

“Phone scammers are at it again,” the sheriff’s office said. According to the post, a man is allegedly calling from a Texas-based phone number claiming to represent the Department of Social Security.

Officials said the man tells the victim on the other side of the phone that they owe money to the department, and they will begin legal proceedings if the victim doesn’t pay up.

The Social Security Administration doesn’t make calls of that nature, the sheriff’s office said. “Don’t fall for it! The caller will almost always ask you to make payment for monies or fines owed to different governmental agencies with Green Dot Visa, iTunes, or other various prepaid cards,” the sheriff’s office added.

BCSO said if you receive a call of this nature, hang up.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.