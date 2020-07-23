Board of Health says social gatherings causing rise in Knox County COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health met Wednesday evening to discuss information about the rise in cases of COVID-19 in the community.

According to the Board of Health, the virus is primarily spreading when people let their guard down in their social circles.

“We have not had clusters related to restaurants or businesses at this point,” Patrick O’Brien, member of the Board of Health, said.

Health officials said they have noticed a theme of more infections coming from social gatherings. Something the board said is concerning.

“It’s the social gatherings, getting together with people you’re comfortable with,” said Charity Menefee with the Knox County Health Department.

The board said people can be asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 and spread the virus while at a social gatherings without even knowing it.

“Someone lets their guard down and they get together socially and they decide to have 20 friends over with a cookout,” O’Brien said. “Just because your next door neighbor are your buddies, doesn’t mean they can’t spread the disease to you or to others.”

According to contact tracing data, many of the cases in Knox County are trending from physical, social gatherings.

“There are a lot of people being really careful then they go to a wedding or funeral or baby shower and let their guard down,” said Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon.

To stop the spread of COVID-19 among social circles, the board said people should follow the 5 core actions, that include wearing masks, staying home when a person feels sick and keeping at least six feet distance when around others.

Knox County Health Department director Martha Buchanan said the benchmarks for the community show a “concerning trend” in a large increase in cases. Benchmarks for an increase in cases and deaths related to COVID-19 are currently red. The benchmark for hospital capacity is now yellow.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon urged Governor Bill Lee to issue a statewide mask mandate to help slow the spread.

Mayor Kincannon said reopening schools safely is one of her main priorities.

“My hope as a parent and mayor of Knoxville is that we look at not how fast we can reopen, but how many days we can keep our schools open and our students learning virtually and in-person throughout the coming year,” said Kincannon.

The Knox County Board of Health advises Knox County schools in weekly meetings on the best ways to reopen schools safely. However, Dr. Martha Buchanan said, “ultimately it’s the superintendent and board of education’s decision what school policy is.”

The board is set to meet again on Wednesday, July 29.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.