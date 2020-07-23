Advertisement

Busting myths and answering questions about COVID-19

By Victor Puente
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since COVID-19 started spreading in the United States, we’ve seen the recommendations from the CDC and medical establishment change a few times. Medical experts say that’s almost to be expected with a virus so new.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing a mask as a way to prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people.

Critics of masks point out that in March, Dr. Anthony Fauci told 60 minutes, “There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask.” At the time there was also worry a mask shortage would leave medical professionals unprotected.

The CDC changed that recommendation in April as they learned more about asymptomatic spread. People with no symptoms, infecting others.

The chief medical officer at Baptist Health Lexington tells WKYT with so much still being learned about the virus, it’s not surprising to see recommendations change.

“And unfortunately, as the public is so aware of the medical thinking that has gone into this process, they become understandably a little bit skeptical about the truth of and the veracity of the ability to confirm what physician experts are saying about it,” Dr. James Borders said. “Because it seems like the story keeps changing. But actually, all medical insights are that way. Scientists are supposed to stay open-minded as new information comes on board. And that’s on full display with COVID-19.”

He said there’s even new evidence that wearing a mask could mean you get less sick if you are infected.

“There’s some evidence emerging that the dose of virus that one may receive may have something to do with the severity of illness they acquire,” Dr. Borders said. “So those who think that a mask is less than perfect protection, granted it is, but by the same token, it does tend to filter out some of the actual viral load.”

We’ve also seen concerns of inflated testing numbers because individuals who test positive more than once might be counted as multiple positive cases. There’s no way to say that hasn’t happened, but Governor Andy Beshear did say they were trying to keep each of those people as individual cases, no matter how many tests they took.

Finally, there have been comments online wondering why the number of recovered Kentuckians is so much lower than the total cases the state has seen.

With more than 24,000 positives, the state has only reported 7,000 people recovered.

Beshear said that number was much lower than the actual number because while all labs report their positive numbers, not all of them report the number of people who have gotten better.

So there of thousands of Kentuckians who have gotten over COVID who aren’t being counted.

Dr. Borders says another good sign for them was they were getting better at treating the most serious cases. He said that could be another reason the death rate isn’t going up even though the number of people testing positive is.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knoxville pastor calls on Gov. Lee to issue statewide mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
The group will meet on Thursday, July 23 at noon to discuss their efforts.

News

Knoxville man arrested after Kentucky chase

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Tennessee man is in jail following a police chase that ended on the road to the Whitley County Detention Center.

News

Man injured in shooting during Knoxville attempted robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Knoxville man is facing charges of aggravated assault after court documents show he is accused of stealing a gun and using it to shoot a victim on Saturday just after 1 a.m..

News

Man arrested following chase that ended at local detention center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Wednesday around 3 a.m., Whitley County dispatch received a call about the chase that was getting ready to cross the Tennessee state line into Kentucky.

News

N.C. woman attacked in bed by rabid fox

Updated: 2 hours ago
Julie Loflin said she was in her bed when she saw a fox come through her dog’s doggie door.

Latest News

News

10-year-old writes letter to Nashville bar owners, adults asking them to stop partying during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
The child finished the letter by saying she would “appreciate if one day soon, we can all live safely in the unique city Nashville is.”

News

Lice Clinics of America reports increased ‘super lice’ activity during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials reported clinics across the U.S. reported a 25 percent increase in lice activity from April to May 2020.

News

UK Healthcare discovers dozens of false-positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
UK Healthcare says it has identified more than two dozen COVID-19 tests that were actually a false positive.

News

Columbus Zoo searching for missing red panda

Updated: 4 hours ago
Following strong overnight storms, the search had centered on bent or broken tree branches leading to public pathways.

News

Coast Guard rescues 3 Tennessee boaters off Florida coast

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Jayhawk helicopter crew located the men wearing life jackets and clinging to the capsized boat.

News

Tennessee offers new COVID-19 webpage in Spanish

Updated: 4 hours ago
The state Department of Health says the page includes videos, fact sheets, infographics and other resources.