Chattanooga police searching for suspect after adult, child remains discovered

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a possible homicide after they say the remains of an adult and child were discovered earlier this month.

According to CPD, a family reported an adult and child missing on May 19 and the department’s Missing Person’s Unit began investigating. On July 9, police reported discovering the remains of two people- an adult and a child- near 2303 Greenwood Road.

“Adult remains were scientifically identified to be the adult missing person. Preliminary analysis of the child’s remains found are believed to be that of the missing child,” CPD wrote in a release.

Following the discovery of the remains identified as Tamara Church, 40, and an 8-year-old child, CPD issued arrest warrants for Gabriel Boykins, 45.

The suspect has not yet been located. CPD, with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, is still searching for Boykins.

Boykins faces charges of two counts of Criminal Homicide and two counts of Abuse of a Corpse.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the suspect or any information surrounding the incident, you can call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.